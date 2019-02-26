Log in
Barbados Stock Exchange Selects Blockstation's Digital Asset Trading Solution to Provide Security Token Listings and Trading

02/26/2019 | 12:31am EST

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados and TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blockstation to deliver security token trading capabilities on their exchange. The BSE joins a growing number of stock exchanges that have publicly shown interest in digital assets and the listing of regulated Security Token Offerings (STO).

After evaluating multiple companies, the BSE chose Blockstation’s end-to-end, trading platform and marketplace solution to enable the safe custody, listing, trading, clearing & settlement of digital assets for their market participants. The solution also provides regulators with surveillance tools for regulatory oversight.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Blockstation to accelerate our go-to-market strategy for security token offerings. We want to provide access to capital and liquidity for both local and international businesses through our International Securities Market (ISM),” said Marlon Yarde, Managing Director of the BSE. “Blockstation’s built-in compliance tools were absolutely pivotal in securing the support of our regulator. We believe that a partnership with Blockstation, and their technology solution, will strategically position us to grow our digital asset business going forward.”

The MoU paves the way for Blockstation’s Onboarding Team to conduct training and onboarding of users, followed by the launch of a live pilot.

“Blockstation is thrilled to be working with the BSE to help diversify and grow their business by enabling the listing, trading and settlement of security tokens,” said Marko M. Hafez, Co-Founder and President of Blockstation. “Not only will we power BSE’s listings and trading volumes, our turn-key solution will facilitate access to new revenue streams for the exchange.”

About Barbados Stock Exchange
The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE), formerly the Securities Exchange of Barbados, was re-incorporated on August 2nd, 2001 with the passage of the Securities Act 2001-13. As a result of the Act, the Barbados Securities Commission, now the Financial Services Commission, was established which has overall regulatory responsibility for the entire Barbadian Capital markets including all Self Regulatory Organizations (SRO), of which the BSE and its subsidiary the Barbados Central Securities Depository comprise, as well as all public companies whether listed or not. www.bse.com.bb

About Blockstation

Blockstation, a Canadian FinTech company founded in 2014, provides one of the first end-to-end digital asset trading solutions for stock exchanges. It offers turn-key, compliant listing, trading, clearing and settlement of digital assets and security tokens, used by the exchange’s ecosystem of broker-dealers, investors, issuers, depository and regulators. Stock exchanges can now quickly meet growing investor demand for digital currencies and security tokens and leverage new global listing and trading revenues. Built to be institutional-grade, the technology platform and product suite are built to fit with existing infrastructure, trading processes, risk management and regulatory frameworks. www.blockstation.com

For more information:

Blockstation contact:

Linda Montgomery
VP of Marketing
833 326-2646 Ext.150 (toll free)
linda.montgomery@blockstation.com

Barbados Stock Exchange contact:

Marlon Yarde
Managing Director
246-629-1105
marlon.yarde@bse.com.bb

 

Logo, White background, png.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
