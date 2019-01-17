Log in
Barbara Lowry, PCAM, Hired as Executive Director of Development for RealManage San Antonio

01/17/2019 | 04:01am EST

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is proud to announce the hiring of Barbara Lowry, CMCA®, PCAM®, as Executive Director of Development for its San Antonio branch.

Barbara Lowry is an accomplished industry leader with over 35 years of experience in the community association management industry.  Barbara previously owned one of San Antonio’s largest and most successful management companies.  Over that period, she acquired a wide range of skills and extensive experience across all aspects of community management, including large, master-planned communities, and developing accounts from inception through build-out.  Barbara also brings a depth of knowledge from leading, mentoring and motivating management teams. Her strong interpersonal skills allow her to connect well with a diverse range of clients and build powerful relationships with boards of directors, homeowners and affiliate partners to ensure client retention and satisfaction.

"We are very excited to add a leader with such tremendous internal and external customer service skill sets and homeowner association management industry experience,” states Ben Yaeger, Central Texas Division President.  “Barbara has led teams in both small independent and large corporate structured management companies with great success. She will be playing an integral part in growing our brand throughout the greater San Antonio, Boerne, New Braunfels and Seguin area."


Barbara’s professional attitude and total commitment to the highest level of customer service mirrors the reputation and core values of RealManage. Her knowledge and proactive approach to management, as well as her ability to connect with homeowners, has proven invaluable.  Barbara has achieved the titles of Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and the prestigious Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation with the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

About RealManage

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. 

Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

0_medium_RealManageLogo2018.jpg
 


Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
info@realmanage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
