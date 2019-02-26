Barbara Mullin Joins Patterson Belknap's Patent Litigation Team as Special Counsel

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is pleased to announce that Barbara L. Mullin has become Special Counsel to the Firm, joining its Litigation Department with a focus on patent litigation.

Ms. Mullin has over 25 years of experience litigating patent infringement disputes. She regularly tries patent cases in federal courts and before arbitration panels and has argued before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Her cases have involved diverse fields such as recombinant antibody technology, medical devices and methods, small molecule pharmaceuticals, semiconductor wafer processing, and water guns. In addition to representing clients in litigation and arbitration proceedings, Ms. Mullin also counsels innovator pharmaceutical and medical device clients on strategic patenting and licensing and freedom to operate issues, as well as Orange Book Listings, Paragraph IV certifications, and other ANDA-related matters.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to the Firm,” said Lisa E. Cleary, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Patterson Belknap. “She will be a superb addition to our nationally-recognized patent litigation team, bringing years of experience representing innovator pharmaceutical and medical device companies in complex trials.”

Ms. Mullin received her J.D., cum laude, from Villanova University School of Law and her B.S., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is a New York City based law firm with more than 200 lawyers. The Firm is included on The American Lawyer’s 2018 “A-List” of the 20 leading law firms in the United States. Patterson Belknap delivers a full range of litigation and commercial law services. For more information, please visit www.pbwt.com.

