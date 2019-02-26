Barbara Mullin Joins Patterson Belknap's Patent Litigation Team as Special Counsel

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is pleased to announce that Barbara
L. Mullin has become Special Counsel to the Firm, joining its Litigation
Department with a focus on patent litigation.
Ms. Mullin has over 25 years of experience litigating patent
infringement disputes. She regularly tries patent cases in federal
courts and before arbitration panels and has argued before the Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Her cases have involved diverse fields
such as recombinant antibody technology, medical devices and methods,
small molecule pharmaceuticals, semiconductor wafer processing, and
water guns. In addition to representing clients in litigation and
arbitration proceedings, Ms. Mullin also counsels innovator
pharmaceutical and medical device clients on strategic patenting and
licensing and freedom to operate issues, as well as Orange Book
Listings, Paragraph IV certifications, and other ANDA-related matters.
“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to the Firm,” said Lisa E.
Cleary, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Patterson Belknap. “She will
be a superb addition to our nationally-recognized patent litigation
team, bringing years of experience representing innovator pharmaceutical
and medical device companies in complex trials.”
Ms. Mullin received her J.D., cum laude, from Villanova
University School of Law and her B.S., cum laude, from the
University of Pennsylvania.
