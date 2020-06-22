Log in
Barbat Holdings Completes Renovation of Historic Montgomery Ward Building

06/22/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

DETROIT, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbat Holdings today announced the completion of Montgomery Houze, a multi-million dollar renovation of the five story historical Montgomery Ward building located at 212 South 4th Street in Ann Arbor, Michigan, between Washington and Liberty. The renovation also includes a new three-story addition.

The landmark that was once the Montgomery Ward & Co. department store has been transformed into 41 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences and street-level spaces. Extensive rooftop terraces offer panoramic views of Ann Arbor and allow residents space to utilize for a special event or to relax with other tenants on a summer evening. The basement of the building houses the new home of the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, which can be accessed by elevator.

Retaining the authenticity of its former glory days, the exterior features mosaic masonry and a stone blanket façade while encompassing modern features and amenities that will appeal to young professionals and grad students -- including those with pets.

"I’m proud to offer a fresh approach to this iconic building and provide a modern lifestyle that meets the needs of this vibrant community," said Joe Barbat, chairman of Barbat Holdings. “Residents are within blocks of the University of Michigan campus, restaurants, and breweries, as well as the plethora of unique cultural experiences that Ann Arbor offers.”

For more information or to book a tour of Montgomery Houze, visit https://www.houzeliving.com/apartment-details/Montgomery-Houze_LN4.html.

About Barbat Holdings, LLC
Barbat Holdings is a Michigan-based real estate investment and management company managing over one million square feet of real estate consisting of retail, shopping centers, offices, medical centers, and multi-family buildings. From restoring distressed buildings such as the historic Montgomery Ward building in Ann Arbor, to creating vibrant multi-story mixed use developments, Barbat Holdings' mission is to help beautify our cities and provide unparalleled service to our communities and the clients we serve. Houze Living, an extension of Barbat Holdings, LLC operates multi-family developments throughout SE Michigan including downtown Detroit and downtown Ann Arbor. Those in downtown Detroit include, Jeffersonian Houze, Briggs Houze, and Philip Houze. For more information, visit www.barbatholdings.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Roland
Houze Living
(313) 622-5018

© GlobeNewswire 2020
