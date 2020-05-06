Log in
Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. Class Action

05/06/2020 | 01:06am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) reminds investors that next Monday, May 11, 2020, is the last day to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), and appointment of lead plaintiff.

The class action’s first-filed case, Eric Douglas v. Norwegian Cruise Lines, et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-21107, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of shareholders who purchased Norwegian Cruise Lines securities between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Norwegian and certain executives for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the Norwegian defendants failed to disclose material information to the investing public.  At the end of the Class Period, news outlets reported that leaked emails from the Company revealed a broad scheme to pressure its sales people into misleading customers regarding the nature and extent of the COVID-19 virus in order to preserve cruise bookings.  On this news, the price of Norwegian’s shares plummeted, damaging shareholders.

If you’ve suffered damages from investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
