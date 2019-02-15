Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Barcelona extend Valverde contract until 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:03am EST
Copa del Rey - Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid

(Reuters) - Barcelona have extended coach Ernesto Valverde's contract by another year until the end of the 2019-20 season with an option for one more season, the La Liga club said on Friday.

The 55-year-old guided Barcelona to the league and cup double last season and has, so far, won 65 of his 96 games in charge in all competitions.

"FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21)," the club said in a statement on their website https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/news/1055414/agreement-to-extend-ernesto-valverdes-contract#.

Valverde almost led the side to an unbeaten league campaign in his debut season, winning 28 games and losing only once.

Barcelona are on course for another league title this season and sit atop the standings with 51 points from 23 games, six points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aShell buys German solar battery maker sonnen
RE
05:44aChinese, U.S. Trade Negotiators Inch Toward an Agreement -- Update
DJ
05:28aEuro zone trade surplus shrinks in 2018 - Eurostat
RE
05:22aWESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : Limited Time Only -AgSafe ACTIVATE19 Discounted Registration Rates Available
PU
05:21aKey gauge of euro zone inflation expectations falls further away from ECB target
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aUK retail sales bounce as shoppers flock to January sales
RE
05:05aCELEBRITY TRAVEL MISHAPS : Even Music and Movie Stars Can Benefit from Travel Insurance
SE
05:03aBarcelona extend Valverde contract until 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi shares rally after strong results and growth at UMG
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Revamp Yields Profit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.