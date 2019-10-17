Barchart : Releases Next Generation Financial Charting Library

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced the release of their new Charting Library - a state-of-the-art and fully customizable solution that provides clients with powerful charting they can seamlessly integrate across all of their platforms. Built entirely from the ground up, this modern and fully HTML5 compliant charting library provides firms with a simple yet sophisticated tool to drive user engagement for their platform.

"Our goal was to build a super lightweight high performance charting library that could accommodate a wide range of use cases from the most basic to the most advanced," said Barchart's Chief Technology Officer Chris Harrison. "Our new library has been built from the ground up, is highly functional and scalable, and has already been deployed in our flagship cmdtyView Pro platform."

Easily implement fully customized charting with the Barchart Charting Library:

Integrate third-party data or use Barchart's data - allowing you to get to market faster

Fully customize the look and feel of your charts with API-based styling and design

Leverage our award winning development support during implementation

Compatible with all popular frameworks, but built with no inherent dependencies

Transparent and well-documented to ensure success for our users

The Barchart Charting Library is capable of supporting any data within the Barchart ecosystem and can be packaged seamlessly into a Digital Solution to power customer facing applications with dynamic data, tools, and market intelligence. Barchart's high-quality Digital Solutions can be custom tailored to fit any client's needs resulting in higher customer engagement and reduced costs.

Additionally this best-in-class Charting Library is utilized within Barchart's flagship commodity trading platform cmdtyView®. cmdtyView was built for and tested by institutional grade users and gives the ability to create interactive charting, analyze global exchange data and physical commodity prices, execute futures trading, view advanced analytics, and more, all in one place.

To demo Barchart's interactive Charting Library, please click here . To learn more about the Solutions available to you from Barchart, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-releases-next-generation-financial-charting-library-300940671.html

SOURCE Barchart