Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barchart : Releases Next Generation Financial Charting Library

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:40am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced the release of their new Charting Library - a state-of-the-art and fully customizable solution that provides clients with powerful charting they can seamlessly integrate across all of their platforms. Built entirely from the ground up, this modern and fully HTML5 compliant charting library provides firms with a simple yet sophisticated tool to drive user engagement for their platform.

"Our goal was to build a super lightweight high performance charting library that could accommodate a wide range of use cases from the most basic to the most advanced," said Barchart's Chief Technology Officer Chris Harrison. "Our new library has been built from the ground up, is highly functional and scalable, and has already been deployed in our flagship cmdtyView Pro platform."

Easily implement fully customized charting with the Barchart Charting Library:

  • Integrate third-party data or use Barchart's data - allowing you to get to market faster
  • Fully customize the look and feel of your charts with API-based styling and design
  • Leverage our award winning development support during implementation
  • Compatible with all popular frameworks, but built with no inherent dependencies
  • Transparent and well-documented to ensure success for our users

The Barchart Charting Library is capable of supporting any data within the Barchart ecosystem and can be packaged seamlessly into a Digital Solution to power customer facing applications with dynamic data, tools, and market intelligence. Barchart's high-quality Digital Solutions can be custom tailored to fit any client's needs resulting in higher customer engagement and reduced costs.

Additionally this best-in-class Charting Library is utilized within Barchart's flagship commodity trading platform cmdtyView®. cmdtyView was built for and tested by institutional grade users and gives the ability to create interactive charting, analyze global exchange data and physical commodity prices, execute futures trading, view advanced analytics, and more, all in one place.

To demo Barchart's interactive Charting Library, please click here. To learn more about the Solutions available to you from Barchart, please visit our website.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-releases-next-generation-financial-charting-library-300940671.html

SOURCE Barchart


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
11:51aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : pushes back return of 737 Max 8, again
AQ
11:51aFolk Dancers from ‘Heaven' Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
GL
11:51aIn a Year of Widespread Market Consolidation, Flashtalking Continues to Drive Worldwide Momentum as Top Independent Primary Ad Server
GL
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : provides regulatory update on ATIR101   
AQ
11:50aFINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
11:49aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engines For Its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aBLUE SOLUTIONS : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group