Barclaycard Partners With TouchBistro to Power Payments for Its Award-Winning Restaurant POS Solution

08/29/2019 | 04:02am EDT

  • Barclaycard is the UK payments partner for TouchBistro, the point-of-sale (POS) solution designed to streamline processes for food and beverage establishments
  • The integration of Barclaycard’s payments technology will drive efficiency and reduce human errors associated with the bill-paying process
  • New research from Barclaycard shows half of consumers say that if wait staff were able to split the bill for them, it would improve their overall experience

 

Barclaycard, which processes nearly half of the UK’s credit and debit card transactions, has announced a new partnership with TouchBistro, a leading global iPad-based POS solution for restaurants and pubs. Through the partnership, Barclaycard’s payment solution is now integrated with TouchBistro, unlocking improved speed and accuracy of the bill-paying process for both restaurants and diners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005125/en/

TouchBistro is an award-winning iPad-based POS solution built to streamline and simplify all aspects of running a restaurant – from order taking, payment processing, menu management, sales tracking and reporting, to staff scheduling and much more. Wait staff use TouchBistro to enter table-side or over-the-counter orders and send them directly to the bar or kitchen for preparation, while food pictures and allergen information are all available at the server’s fingertips.

The partnership will unlock enhanced benefits for restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs in the UK. Manually calculating and inputting payment values can slow down the bill-paying process and result in human errors in the amount billed – especially when diners ask to split the bill or add a gratuity. Barclaycard’s integration with TouchBistro eliminates manual calculations and time-consuming double entry. Payment values are automatically calculated in TouchBistro, including splits and gratuities, and are then seamlessly processed by the payment terminal – eliminating the risk of human error and speeding up a process that is a common frustration for diners.

The enhanced accuracy and speed means restaurants never risk losing out on revenue, can deliver a better customer experience, and can increase sales by turning over more tables. For diners, having a seamless payment process can significantly impact how they view a restaurant: in fact, new research from Barclaycard shows that 50 per cent of consumers say that if wait staff were able to split the bill for them, it would improve their overall dining experience.

Nicole Olbe, Managing Director of Partnerships at Barclaycard Payment Solutions, said: “We know that getting customer experience right is vital for a restaurant to build loyalty among its clientele. Our new agreement with TouchBistro will help hospitality outlets streamline their processes, thereby driving revenue and allowing wait staff to spend more time with their customers. In turn, this allows diners to benefit from an improved customer experience.”

Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro, said: “TouchBistro is committed to helping restaurants and pubs increase efficiency and improve the customer experience with advanced technology designed specifically for the unique workflows of the busy foodservice and beverage industry. Barclaycard shares this commitment. Our new partnership will offer UK restaurants and pubs a modern solution that helps streamline processes to enhance customer engagement and grow revenues.”

About the research
Research was conducted by Opinium on behalf of Barclaycard. Fieldwork was carried out between 23 and 26 April 2019 and polled 2,004 UK adults. The sample was weighted to be nationally representative.

About Barclaycard
Barclaycard, part of Barclays Bank PLC, is a leading global payment business that helps consumers, retailers and businesses to make and take payments flexibly, and to access short-term credit and point-of-sale finance. In 2018 we processed nearly £268bn in transactions globally. Barclaycard is a pioneer of new forms of payment and is at the forefront of developing viable contactless and mobile payment schemes for today and cutting-edge forms of payment for the future. We also partner with a wide range of organisations across the globe to offer their customers or members payment options and credit.

home.barclaycard
Follow us on Twitter @BarclaycardNews

About TouchBistro
TouchBistro is an iPad-based POS solution built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro has powered over 16,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. It helps restaurateurs and pubs run better businesses and makes management easier. TouchBistro offers in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support provided by POS specialists who have also worked in the restaurant industry, with offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and London. TouchBistro is a global POS leader and is changing the way restaurateurs run their businesses. TouchBistro offers a 30-day free downloadable trial. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
