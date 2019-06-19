Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barco® Uniforms Affirms Its Ongoing Licensing Agreement With ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" As New Product Launches Drive Continued Global Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it launched the "Grey's Anatomy" brand of medical scrubs in 2006, Barco® Uniforms, a recognized leader of design innovation in the premium healthcare apparel industry, has achieved unparalleled success and brand recognition, thanks to the worldwide popularity of the ABC's hit television drama.

The classic "Grey's Anatomy" line of scrubs now includes added Spandex-Stretch for unrivaled comfort and flexibility.

"There is simply no understating the value of our successful partnership with ABC, and we are proud and excited to continue our 'Grey's Anatomy' licensing agreement through 2027," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "The "Grey's Anatomy" brand adds a special cache to our line of professional attire that enables healthcare professionals around the globe to look great and feel their most confident. We are excited to experience continued growth of the brand portfolio and future successes through our company's partnership with ABC."

For over a decade, the "Grey's Anatomy" collection has become the preferred scrub brand of millions of healthcare professionals. The brand is globally recognized for setting the highest standard of quality, fabric innovation and modern design aesthetics that enhance healthcare professionals' performance through exceptional fit and unparalleled lasting comfort. 

In April 2019, Barco launched the highly-anticipated "Grey's Anatomy" EDGE collection, expanding the line to six unique sub-brand collections. To accompany the company's announcement and global marketing roll-out, Barco shared a larger-than-life digital campaign image that was 3-stories tall on display at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square, New York City. Notably, the "Grey's Anatomy" IMPACT brand has also seen year-over-year double-digit growth since it launched in 2017.

"Our ABC partnership has played a significant role in promoting sales and increasing brand recognition across generations of healthcare professionals," said Michaela Griggs, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Division of Barco Uniforms. "Our legacy and our purpose for over nine decades has been, and will always be, to serve those who serve others, which is why our brand tagline 'Made to Matter' is so meaningful to us."

About Barco Uniforms
Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/barco-uniforms-inc. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

Keeping Hope Alive.
In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/ 
For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit: www.barcouniforms.com.                                                              

 

Barco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barco Uniforms)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barco-uniforms-affirms-its-ongoing-licensing-agreement-with-abcs-greys-anatomy-as-new-product-launches-drive-continued-global-success-300870987.html

SOURCE Barco Uniforms


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group plc
PU
07:14aCATALENT : To Purchase Manufacturing Facility In Anagni, Italy
PU
07:14aEXTRA SPACE STORAGE : CEO Joe Margolis Named A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2019
PU
07:14aYANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Garners RMB1.34 Billion Pre-Sales From Its Inaugural Launch In Shenzhen
PU
07:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aurinia Pharma Reports ISS, Glass Lewis Have Recommended Shareholders Vote On YELLOW Proxy Card For All Co. Nominees
PU
07:14aXAAR : hosts leading technology businesses at manufacturing flexibility workshop
PU
07:13aWINNEBAGO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:13aACCESS BANK : 80m Nigerian women, girls're victims of gender-based violence
AQ
07:13aWESTERN DIGITAL : Nigerian graduates becoming more enterprise-focused – Azzi, Western Digital Senior Manager
AQ
07:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : New chairman Persson pledges to 'clean' scandal-hit Swedbank
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About