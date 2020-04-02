Barco's Nightingales Foundation Donates 350,000 Medical Masks To California Hospitals Fighting COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco's Nightingales Foundation℠ (BNF) today announced that it will be donating 350,000 masks to four California hospital organizations that are treating patients infected with COVID-19.

Masks have been procured and paid for by BNF. Hospitals receiving the mask donations include:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

UCLA Hospitals

Keck Medicine of USC Hospitals

Hospitals Stanford Health Care

Kaiser Permanente of Northern California

"It's our privilege to pay honor to the nurses and healthcare professionals who sacrifice so much to help keep the rest of us safe. Our mission now is to support them through this crisis, and we're grateful to have located and purchased these 350,000 masks to be donated to some of the most vital medical organizations in our state," said BNF Founder Michael Donner.

In 2008, Michael and Frida Donner founded Barco's Nightingales Foundation to support the vitality and courageous heart of nursing and, through its philanthropic efforts, to honor the spirit of those women and men who choose nursing as a profession. By increasing awareness and appreciation for the work of nurses, the Foundation hopes to inspire more young women and men to enter the profession. It continues to do life-changing work for children around the world, including sending kids with cancer to camp, building solar water wells and providing children in Haiti with hot lunches. The Foundation also actively supports the work of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

Barco's Nightingales Foundation is supported by an Advisory Board of business professionals and volunteers and a Nurse's Advisory Council that provides insight and guidance into the critical needs of the nursing profession as well as counsel on programs designed to help children and their families across the world.

In addition to supporting organizations and individuals making a dramatic difference in people's lives, Barco's Nightingales Foundation is committed to honoring nurses who have made Barco Uniforms a part of their profession for nearly 90 years. For more information, visit www.barcosnightingales.org/nurses and www.facebook.com/BarcosNightingalesFoundation.

