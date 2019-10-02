Log in
Bardavon Announces the Addition of a Skilled Healthcare Executive as Our New Chief Technology Officer

10/02/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC, is excited that Brian Gillespie has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Brian is a recognized global technology leader and has an extraordinarily strong track record of building, scaling and operating world-class technology organizations that drive change to accomplish strategic vision. Most recently, he was the Senior Director, Cloud Engineering, at Cerner, an internationally-recognized health information technology software company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005738/en/

Brian Gillespie, Chief Technology Officer, Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)



“We are very excited that Brian has decided to join the Bardavon family. His experience and knowledge of healthcare will enable Bardavon to advance its mission of disrupting the Workers’ Compensation industry,” said Bardavon Founder and CEO, Matthew Condon. “In addition to his technical knowledge, Brian brings strong business management and strategic partnership knowledge and experience. These skills are critically important as Bardavon fundamentally changes healthcare.”

“For the past 16 years, I have enjoyed working with Cerner, an innovative corporation that pushed boundaries by creating solutions for companies in the healthcare marketplace,” noted Brian. “By joining Bardavon, I am excited to now be able to use the knowledge and experience gained to enhance technology that guides clinical best practices for providers that leads to improvements in the quality of healthcare for injured workers. Disrupting the Workers’ Compensation industry, the way my former associates changed the healthcare marketplace, is an exciting challenge.”

Bardavon is disrupting the Workers’ Compensation industry by transforming the way patients, Providers and Payors interact. As the leading national specialty physical medicine network, Bardavon’s mission is to both optimize medical utilization and produce quality outcomes for musculoskeletal workplace injuries.

Bardavon Health Innovations is a cloud-based clinical intelligence and analytics company steeped in 16 years of data-driven Workers’ Compensation best practices. Bardavon’s mission is to improve the quality of healthcare by creating an ethos of transparency that revolutionizes the continuum of care by way of its innovative proprietary cloud-based software bNOTES®.


© Business Wire 2019
