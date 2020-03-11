Log in
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024 | Shift from CAPEX Model to OPEX Model to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/11/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the bare metal cloud market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005537/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bare metal cloud Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bare metal cloud Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented as below:

End-User

  • BFSI
  • Government
  • IT and Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30984

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bare metal cloud market report covers the following areas:

  • Bare Metal Cloud Market Size
  • Bare Metal Cloud Market Trends
  • Bare Metal Cloud Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years.

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bare metal cloud market, including some of the vendors such as CenturyLink, Dell Inc., IBM, Oracle and Rackspace. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bare metal cloud market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bare metal cloud market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bare metal cloud market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bare metal cloud market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bare metal cloud market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CenturyLink
  • Dell Inc.
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Rackspace, US Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
