Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024 | Shift from CAPEX Model to OPEX Model to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the bare metal cloud market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented as below:
End-User
-
BFSI
-
Government
-
IT and Telecom
-
Healthcare
-
Others
Geographic Segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bare metal cloud market report covers the following areas:
-
Bare Metal Cloud Market Size
-
Bare Metal Cloud Market Trends
-
Bare Metal Cloud Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years.
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bare metal cloud market, including some of the vendors such as CenturyLink, Dell Inc., IBM, Oracle and Rackspace. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bare metal cloud market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist bare metal cloud market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the bare metal cloud market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the bare metal cloud market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bare metal cloud market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Market segmentation by end-user
-
Comparison by end-user
-
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
CenturyLink
-
Dell Inc.
-
IBM
-
Oracle
-
Rackspace, US Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
