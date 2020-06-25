Bargaining Update

NJ State Workers

New Jersey State Workers are voting on a Job Security Agreement negotiated with Governor Murphy that District 1 Vice President Dennis Trainor called 'the best in the country.' New Jersey is facing a $10 billion deficit, and 1 in 4 New Jersey workers have filed for unemployment. The State Worker COVID-19 Emergency Agreement provides a No Layoff Agreement for over 30,000 workers all of this year and all of next year in exchange for a delay of some across the board raises, and furloughs of workers during the time they can collect enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

The bargaining team is proud of the agreement to provide job protection for CWA members and their families. Members are reviewing the details and will vote on the agreement after reviewing the MOA and summary of the agreement, which are available at CWANJ.org.