BargainsLA.com, the discount shopping guide to Southern California, publishes their Top Twenty Discount Outlets

12/04/2019 | 02:05pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- BargainsLA.com, Southern California's bargain shopping guide to Discount Outlets, Sample Sales, Warehouse Sales and Liquidation Outlets has published their Top Twenty independent discount outlets to is celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

BargainsLA - 20th Anniversary

Since October 1999, BargainsLA.com's founder, Suzanne O'Connor, has researched and reviewed over 1000 discount "Brick & Mortar" outlets. Of those, she's whittled down the list to the Top Twenty, the "best of the best" who sell quality goods at well below retail.

None of her Top Twenty Outlets are located in Outlet Malls.

Making the cut are "off the beaten path," independent outlets for mens upscale clothing, womens designer clothing, luxury accessories, large luxury appliances, mattresses, a Costco liquidators, model home furnishings, leather furniture, televisions and a general goods liquidation outlet.

All have proven to consistently save their customers 30-90% everyday on quality product.

Striving to serve the public with timely deals, BargainsLA continues to guide their followers to Designer Sample Sales and Off Price Discount Outlets through their weekly reviews, E-Newsletter Hot List, Facebook and Instagram posts.

20 years of bargain shopping in Southern California! You never have to pay retail with BargainsLA.com!

For more information go to https://BargainsLA.com/

Follow on social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BargainsLA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bargainsla/

Contact: Suzanne O'Connor, E-mail: suzanne@bargainsla.com

News Source: BargainsLA

Related link: http://www.bargainsla.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bargainsla-com-the-discount-shopping-guide-to-southern-california-publishes-their-top-twenty-discount-outlets/
