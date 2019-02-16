Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Baring Vostok's Calvey tells Russian court he will cooperate with investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 07:55am EST
Baring Vostok founder Calvey attends a court hearing in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Michael Calvey, the U.S. founder of one of Russia's biggest private equity firms, told a Russian court on Saturday he would cooperate with an investigation into alleged financial misconduct and comply with terms if put under house arrest.

Calvey, a senior partner at Baring Vostok, was detained on Thursday along with some other executives after investigators accused him and others of embezzling 2.5 billion roubles ($37.73 million). Calvey denies the accusations.

Moscow's Basmanny court ordered on Friday that Calvey should be detained for 72 hours, with a new hearing to consider if he should continue to be kept in custody on Saturday.

A state prosecutor said on Friday that Calvey and other executives at his fund were suspected of embezzling the money by persuading shareholders in a Russian bank to accept a stake in another firm at an inflated price.

The alleged share scam occurred in 2017 and involved Vostochny Bank, a small lender in which Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. It concerned the transfer of equity in Luxembourg-based International Financial Technology Group.

Calvey, calmly speaking via his lawyer from a locked glass-walled space inside the court room on Saturday, repeated he disagreed with prosecutor's asset valuation but said he was ready to cooperate with the investigation.

"I am ready to cooperate with the investigation and meet all requirements of the house arrest," Calvey told the court. "I am not going to run." A judge at the Basmanny court, Artur Karpov, is expected to rule whether Calvey should remain in custody later on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the judge asked prosecutors to bring a document from the Russian central bank to support their 2.5 billion rouble estimate of the alleged fraud.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the detention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency late on Friday.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Maxim Rodionov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aBaring Vostok's Calvey tells Russian court he will cooperate with investigation
RE
07:31aGOVERMEDIA PLUS CANADA CORP : . Announces Commercial Agreement With Swiss Blockchain Startup SonoCoin for Cryptocurrency Payment Transactions
AQ
05:27aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : conducts 8th round of free trade discussions with Mercosur
PU
03:18aSouth African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
RE
02:53aBank lending for 'real economy' key to boost China growth - central bank official
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:36aChina-U.S. trade talks 'making a final sprint' - state media
RE
02/15Automakers brace for U.S. government report on import tariffs
RE
02/15Payless ShoeSource to start liquidation sales at stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent - SEC filing
2ANGLO AMERICAN : Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
3BRISTOW GROUP INC : LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beha..
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : CEO Says No Plans to Break Up Snacks, Foods Giant
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan create digital coin to speed up corporate payment..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.