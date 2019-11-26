Log in
Barings : Launches Its First Onshore Private Fund in China

11/26/2019

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, today announced the launch of its first onshore Private Fund in China. The Barings China A-share Private Securities Investment Fund No.1 (the "Fund") was registered with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) to be distributed to qualified investors in the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

"Barings first China Fund is an important milestone in our long-term commitment in China," said Tom Finke, Barings Chairman and CEO. "The firm draws upon a distinguished history of financing and providing investment solutions across the region and the globe. This fund leverages our knowledge and expertise to serve local investors and provide them with our onshore Chinese investment capabilities."

"Today's fund launch and the recent opening of our new Shanghai office further establishes Barings' presence in China," said Duncan Robertson, Head of Asia Pacific at Barings. "Expanding our business operations and offerings in this important financial market provides our clients with Barings disciplined investment process, comprehensive risk management and ESG practices across asset classes. We have a talented team with deep in-market expertise and global insights."

The Fund primarily invests in companies established or operating within China and is managed by Nathan Jiang, Investment Manager of China A-Share Equities of Barings.

Barings bottom-up analysis adds value to investors' portfolios and, consistent with the firm's Growth-at-a-Reasonable-Price (GARP) investment philosophy across the global equity platform, the Fund strategy will focus on individual company's fundamentals and long-term earnings profile.  

Barings established its Shanghai-based Investment Management Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in August 2018 and launched its first Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) product in January 2019. Barings successfully registered as a Private Fund Manager (PFM) WFOE on June 20 this year, and the firm opened its new Shanghai office in October to build its local-to-local business.   

Barings has been actively participating in cross-border investments in China for more than 10 years, including Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII), Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII), Renminbi Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) and Stock Connect Programs.

About Barings
Barings is a US$335+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*AUM as of September 30, 2019

Media Contact:
Florence Chan
APAC Media Relations
T: +852 2973 3439
E: florence.chan@barings.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This document is issued by Baring Asset Management (Asia) Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. The document is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or service.

The document is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or service in any jurisdiction.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-launches-its-first-onshore-private-fund-in-china-300965505.html

SOURCE Barings


© PRNewswire 2019
