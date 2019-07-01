Barkindo confident OPEC+ can achieve oil market stability
0
07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday he is confident that OPEC+ members will succeed in balancing oil production to guarantee market stability, Kuwait state news agency (KUNA) quoted him as saying.
"G20 (summit) successful outcome will reflect on the atmosphere of Vienna's OPEC and OPEC+ meetings," he told KUNA in an interview.
(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Susan Fenton)