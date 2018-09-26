Barkly : Named “SMB CyberSecurity Breakthrough Solution of the Year”

Barkly, the company advancing endpoint security by combining the
strongest, smartest protection with the simplest management, today
announced that it won the “SMB CyberSecurity Breakthrough Solution of
the Year” award from CyberSecurity
Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top
companies, technologies, and products in the global information security
market today.
“Small and medium-sized business face the same security challenges that
larger organizations face and typically are forced to do so with limited
resources, leaving many SMBs increasingly vulnerable as a result,” said
James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “With
powerful protection delivered with a simple management experience,
Barkly’s Endpoint Protection Platform is a standout SMB security
solution and we are proud to recognize Barkly as a 2018 CyberSecurity
Breakthrough Award winner.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor
excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a
range of information security categories, including Cloud Security,
Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security,
Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than
3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world.
“From the beginning, Barkly was designed to help SMBs fight a rapidly
evolving threat landscape despite their limited resources. By combining
the strongest protection with the simplest management, Barkly empowers
SMBs to maximize their productivity and close their security gap,” said
Mike Duffy, CEO of Barkly. “It is an honor to be recognized as the top
cybersecurity solution for the SMB.”
Barkly’s award-winning solution combines:
-
Barkly’s Protection, Barkly ProtectIQ™, delivers the strongest
protection by recognizing the techniques used in today’s complex
attacks including exploits, malicious scripts, and executable malware.
Barkly ProtectIQ™ uses a combination of behavior and attribute
analysis to recognize these vectors and block attacks at every stage
of the attack chain. All of this protection is delivered through
Barkly’s Rapidvisor® agent, the only endpoint agent with real-time
process monitoring down to the CPU-level.
-
Barkly’s Intelligence Engine, Barkly EvolveIQ™, automatically
converts malware intelligence into powerful protection to keep
organizations a step ahead of the evolving threat landscape through
Responsive Machine Learning™ which trains models continuously against
new malware samples and organization-specific good software profiles.
The result is maximum protection against known and zero-day threats
with minimized false positives for every customer.
-
Barkly’s Management Experience, Barkly CommandIQ™, gives
administrators the ability to see, manage, and immediately respond to
attacks anytime and anywhere. Through a cloud-based portal, IT and
security administrators are able to see the who, what, when, and where
of every blocked incident with detailed forensics, and confidently
take action with one-click response right from their mobile device or
desktop.
“Barkly has increased our confidence in our endpoint security and
allowed us to replace our legacy antivirus with stronger protection
against modern-day attacks, better performance, and an incredibly
user-friendly management experience,” said Ethan Kelley, IT Manager of
Troy Regional Medical Center.
Barkly is independently certified for antivirus replacement by AV-TEST
and Coalfire. The comprehensive
testing, completed by AV-TEST, proved Barkly’s antivirus replacement
efficacy with zero impact to performance.
About Barkly
Barkly is advancing endpoint security by
combining the strongest protection, smartest technology, with the
simplest management. The Barkly Endpoint Protection Platform™ blocks
attacks across all vectors and intents, including exploits, scripts,
executables, and ransomware. Barkly is the only protection with
visibility into all levels of the system, including the CPU, and stays
up-to-date through its continuous machine-learning engine that
automatically converts threat intelligence into powerful protection
through nightly training on malware and customer-specific goodware.
Barkly requires no security expertise to setup and deploy, and makes
management simple through any desktop or mobile device. Barkly is
independently certified for antivirus replacement, HIPAA, PCI DSS & NIST
by Coalfire and AV-TEST. Barkly is formed by an elite team of security
and SaaS experts from IBM, Cisco, and Intel, and is backed by investors
NEA and Sigma Prime. Learn more by visiting us at www.barkly.com
or follow us on Twitter @BarklyProtects.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of the Tech
Breakthrough Awards organization, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security
and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The
CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public
recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security
companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat
Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and
Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
