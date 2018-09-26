Barkly : Named “SMB CyberSecurity Breakthrough Solution of the Year”

Barkly honored to win 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for excellence in SMB.

Barkly, the company advancing endpoint security by combining the strongest, smartest protection with the simplest management, today announced that it won the “SMB CyberSecurity Breakthrough Solution of the Year” award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

“Small and medium-sized business face the same security challenges that larger organizations face and typically are forced to do so with limited resources, leaving many SMBs increasingly vulnerable as a result,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “With powerful protection delivered with a simple management experience, Barkly’s Endpoint Protection Platform is a standout SMB security solution and we are proud to recognize Barkly as a 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world.

“From the beginning, Barkly was designed to help SMBs fight a rapidly evolving threat landscape despite their limited resources. By combining the strongest protection with the simplest management, Barkly empowers SMBs to maximize their productivity and close their security gap,” said Mike Duffy, CEO of Barkly. “It is an honor to be recognized as the top cybersecurity solution for the SMB.”

Barkly’s award-winning solution combines:

Barkly’s Protection, Barkly ProtectIQ™ , delivers the strongest protection by recognizing the techniques used in today’s complex attacks including exploits, malicious scripts, and executable malware. Barkly ProtectIQ™ uses a combination of behavior and attribute analysis to recognize these vectors and block attacks at every stage of the attack chain. All of this protection is delivered through Barkly’s Rapidvisor® agent, the only endpoint agent with real-time process monitoring down to the CPU-level.

, delivers the strongest protection by recognizing the techniques used in today’s complex attacks including exploits, malicious scripts, and executable malware. Barkly ProtectIQ™ uses a combination of behavior and attribute analysis to recognize these vectors and block attacks at every stage of the attack chain. All of this protection is delivered through Barkly’s Rapidvisor® agent, the only endpoint agent with real-time process monitoring down to the CPU-level. Barkly’s Intelligence Engine, Barkly EvolveIQ™, automatically converts malware intelligence into powerful protection to keep organizations a step ahead of the evolving threat landscape through Responsive Machine Learning™ which trains models continuously against new malware samples and organization-specific good software profiles. The result is maximum protection against known and zero-day threats with minimized false positives for every customer.

automatically converts malware intelligence into powerful protection to keep organizations a step ahead of the evolving threat landscape through Responsive Machine Learning™ which trains models continuously against new malware samples and organization-specific good software profiles. The result is maximum protection against known and zero-day threats with minimized false positives for every customer. Barkly’s Management Experience, Barkly CommandIQ™, gives administrators the ability to see, manage, and immediately respond to attacks anytime and anywhere. Through a cloud-based portal, IT and security administrators are able to see the who, what, when, and where of every blocked incident with detailed forensics, and confidently take action with one-click response right from their mobile device or desktop.

“Barkly has increased our confidence in our endpoint security and allowed us to replace our legacy antivirus with stronger protection against modern-day attacks, better performance, and an incredibly user-friendly management experience,” said Ethan Kelley, IT Manager of Troy Regional Medical Center.

Barkly is independently certified for antivirus replacement by AV-TEST and Coalfire. The comprehensive testing, completed by AV-TEST, proved Barkly’s antivirus replacement efficacy with zero impact to performance.

About Barkly

Barkly is advancing endpoint security by combining the strongest protection, smartest technology, with the simplest management. The Barkly Endpoint Protection Platform™ blocks attacks across all vectors and intents, including exploits, scripts, executables, and ransomware. Barkly is the only protection with visibility into all levels of the system, including the CPU, and stays up-to-date through its continuous machine-learning engine that automatically converts threat intelligence into powerful protection through nightly training on malware and customer-specific goodware. Barkly requires no security expertise to setup and deploy, and makes management simple through any desktop or mobile device. Barkly is independently certified for antivirus replacement, HIPAA, PCI DSS & NIST by Coalfire and AV-TEST. Barkly is formed by an elite team of security and SaaS experts from IBM, Cisco, and Intel, and is backed by investors NEA and Sigma Prime. Learn more by visiting us at www.barkly.com or follow us on Twitter @BarklyProtects.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005603/en/