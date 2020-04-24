Barksdale Completes Second Option Payment on Four Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has made an aggregate US$25,000 cash payment and issued 136,986 common shares to Minquest Ltd and Allegiant Gold Corp at a deemed price of C$0.2577 per share. This payment confirms Barksdale's intention to continue with its existing option agreement on the 760-acre Four Metals project, located 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project. The issued shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 22, 2020.

The Company also announces that it has cancelled 700,000 stock options that were previously granted to an officer and director of the Company.

About Barksdale Resources Corp

Barksdale Resources is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain 'forward-looking information' under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's continuation of the option agreement on the Four Metals project and the Company's plans for Four Metals. In addition, the proximity of the Company's properties (Four Metals, Sunnyside and San Antonio) to South32's Taylor-Hermosa deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization within the Company's properties. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

