Barmuze Finds Success on Kickstarter, Surpassing Goal by Over 200%

10/17/2019 | 08:39am EDT

ALAMO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Alchemy Beverages Inc. announced the release of an innovative new product, Barmuze, which is taking Kickstarter by storm. For the first time, consumers can substantially improve the taste profile of the spirits while significantly reducing the harmful impurities.

Robert Mondavi Jr., President and Founder of Folio Fine Wine Partners, had this to say about Barmuze: "I was extremely skeptical when introduced to Clarification Technology. I see lots of 'technology' that really adds nothing to improve wine or spirits. However, after doing a series of tastings, qualitative improvement was obvious, and I have now joined ABI's Board of Advisors to help them bring this product to the everyday consumer." 

Clarification Technology changes the structure of the alcohol at the molecular level, slightly altering the hydrogen bonds, reducing the harshness and vaporizing harmful impurities. In short, your drink tastes better and a lot of the toxins are gone. 

The process is simple: Pour your alcohol into Barmuze and run it for approximately three to five minutes. That's it. The alcohol is dramatically improved without altering the proof or volume of the liquid. There are no filters to change; cleaning is simply a matter of running a cycle of water.

In a sneak peek tasting, Lee Ann Frahm, co-owner of Dobbs Ferry restaurant, in San Francisco, had this to say: "We've seen a lot of alcohol cross our bar over the years, the difference Barmuze makes, no matter the brand, is game changing."

Surpassing their funding goal by 200% in a week, Barmuze is poised to revolutionize the home alcohol consumption market, demonstrating that consumers are ready to have top-shelf taste available on their kitchen counters.

Alchemy Beverages Inc. (ABI), established in 2018, introduced the proprietary and patented Clarification Technology to the market, changing the way alcohol is produced and consumed. Dedicated to democratizing the experience of responsible drinking, they are empowering consumers to drink the best possible version of their favorite spirit, at home.

Media contact:
Mark Geist, CEO
(925) 984-9870
226456@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barmuze-finds-success-on-kickstarter-surpassing-goal-by-over-200-300940389.html

SOURCE Alchemy Beverages Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
