Barnes & Noble Invites True Crime Fans to Crack the Case with Murder Squad's Billy Jensen

Clues to Solve a Real-Life Crime from the 1940s will be Revealed Daily In-Store and on Social Media from October 10 to 16, with In-Store Gatherings on October 17

Case will be revealed on October 10 During a Special Episode of Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced Crack the Case, a special event with true crime investigative journalist, author and podcaster Billy Jensen in stores nationwide. The weeklong event will kick-off with a special episode of Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad on October 10 where Billy Jensen and his co-host, Paul Holes, will reveal the case and its first clue. Clues will follow each day from October 11 to 16 at Barnes & Noble stores, posted on event signs, and on social media. The event will culminate on October 17, when Citizen Sleuths will come together at their local Barnes & Noble stores to crack the case.

“We are thrilled to partner with Billy Jensen to bring True Crime fans this interactive event,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books, at Barnes & Noble. “True Crime is one of our hottest categories this year, and books such as Billy Jensen’s Chase Darkness with Me allow readers to come face-to-face with evil, to experience the thrill of the chase and, perhaps, be a part of seeing justice served.”

For Crack the Case, Billy Jensen and Paul Holes selected a real case from the 1940s for Citizen Sleuths to solve. Just like the detectives who investigated in the 1940s, Citizen Sleuths will not have modern science, such as forensics and DNA, or social media to rely on. They will have to use old-fashioned detective work.

“We pored through hundreds of cases and picked one that would be perfect for our citizen detective and Murderino friends to try and untangle,” said Billy Jensen, author of Chase Darkness with Me and co-host of The Murder Squad. “And it will culminate with a fantastic event at every Barnes & Noble store, where we’ll all discuss the case, the clues and the solution while meeting friends new and old.”

Billy Jensen will be at his local Barnes & Noble, in Glendale, California, on October 17 to reveal the real names in the case, and to lead remembrance of the victim.

All Citizen Sleuths who come to their local Barnes & Noble for the event on October 17 will also receive a coupon for $2 off a Grande Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Latte (Café stores only).

Customers can sign up for this special event online at BN.com, or by speaking with a knowledgeable bookseller at their local Barnes & Noble.

Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad airs weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Learn more at themurdersquad.com.

