Barnes & Noble Names Lisa Jewell's The Family Upstairs as November 2019 National Book Club Selection

Readers are Invited to the Barnes & Noble Book Club Discussion in Their Local Store on Tuesday, January 7, at 7 PM

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell as the November 2019 selection for the Barnes & Noble Book Club, a monthly book club designed to bring readers in communities across the country together to discuss the most compelling books. Barnes & Noble is selling a special, exclusive Book Club edition of The Family Upstairs as well as hosting a free Book Club night for customers to discuss the novel in stores across the country on Tuesday, January 7, at 7 PM local time. Customers can purchase the exclusive edition at Barnes & Noble stores or at BN.com.

“The Family Upstairs is a haunting new book from bestselling author Lisa Jewell, already beloved for her page-turning novels Then She Was Gone and I Found You,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “Jewell’s latest novel is a suspenseful tale of three entangled families living in a house with dark secrets that we think readers will love, and love discussing.”

Barnes & Noble usually holds Book Club discussions about one month after the Company’s book of the month selection is released. For the November Book Club, stores will hold the meeting in early January due to the holidays. The Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition of The Family Upstairs has a personal essay by the author about the book, as well as a Reading Group Guide.

Lisa Jewell will be appearing for the launch of The Family Upstairs at the Edina, Minnesota, Barnes & Noble today at 6:30 PM local time. This is a ticketed event, and customers can learn more here.

Previous Barnes & Noble Book Club selections include: The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, Clock Dance by Anne Tyler, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green, The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict, The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin, The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See, Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly, The Guest Book by Sarah Blake, Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner, The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, Inland by Téa Obreht, The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, and Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo.

For more details, customers can ask one of their local, knowledgeable Barnes & Noble booksellers, or check the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for event information. They can also join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using hashtag #BNBookClub.

