Barnie's Unveils “49” Special Blend Coffee to Help Support Those Affected by Pulse Nightclub Tragedy

Proceeds from every bag of “49” sold will go to One Orlando Alliance to continue their mission

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea, Orlando’s original coffee company, unveiled its “49” Special Blend Coffee during the One Orlando Alliance’s Love and Kindness on the Lawn event. Proceeds from the sale of each bag of coffee will go directly to One Orlando Alliance to benefit those impacted by the Pulse tragedy. One Orlando Alliance Executive Director, Jennifer Foster and Barnie's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Scott Uguccioni joined Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on stage during the event to make the announcement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005785/en/

Barnie's Coffee 49 Special Blend available at barniescoffee.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Barnie’s is humbled to support One Orlando Alliance in their ongoing work of helping those impacted by the Pulse tragedy and we support their mission of creating a safer, more inclusive community for all,” said Scott Uguccioni Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. “The 49 coffee is our way we can give back, honor the victims and share the message of love and kindness, one bag at a time.”

“We are delighted that Barnie’s is supporting the work of our coalition. It is up to all of us, in the Central Florida community, to ensure that those affected by the Pulse tragedy continue to receive the support and services needed to heal,” said Jennifer Foster, Executive Director of One Orlando Alliance. “The proceeds from the 49 Special Blend will go a long way to making this possible and we are grateful that Barnie’s have stepped up in such a thoughtful and innovative way.”

The 49 Special Blend priced at $12.49, will be available beginning June 12th at BarniesCoffee.com and can be shipped worldwide. It will also be sold at Barnie’s Café in Winter Park, Florida and various retailers around Orlando.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea was founded in 1980 to bring great coffee to everyone — not just the lucky citizens of cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Now that the whole world is coffee-crazy, the company delivers on that mission with category-wide consumer products at a variety of price points and flavor profiles, from exclusive micro-batches to popular flavored coffees, and from single-serve solutions to wholesale and office coffee.

One Orlando Alliance is a vital support network for LGBTQ+ organizations in Central Florida. We lower barriers, provide critical communication, and promote effective, influential, and sustainable opportunities for transforming the culture of the region. We understand transformative change in attitudes and behaviors begins with an unwavering commitment to bettering the welfare of all. We will achieve this by fostering a deep respect for one another and ensuring inclusiveness within our diverse population.

For more information or to shop, visit www.barniescoffee.com. Follow the Company on Instagram @Barniescoffeeandtea, Twitter @Barniescoffee, and Facebook @Barniescoffee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005785/en/