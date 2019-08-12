Barnwell Industries : Reports for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019

CONTACT: Alexander C. Kinzler Chief Executive Officer and President Russell M. Gifford Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tel: (808) 531-8400

BARNWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

HONOLULU, HAWAII, August 12, 2019 -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported net losses of $1,365,000, $0.16 per share and $8,090,000, $0.98 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to net losses of $374,000, $0.05 per share, and $712,000, $0.09 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, "The increase in the loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to last year's three months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to $1,310,000 in land investment segment sales proceeds received by Kaupulehu Developments, Barnwell's 77.6%-owned real estate partnership, received in the prior year's quarter whereas there were no such proceeds in this year's quarter; a $395,000 decrease in equity in operating results of affiliates and a $216,000 decrease in oil and natural gas segment operating results. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $305,000 increase in contract drilling operating results and a $165,000 impairment in last year's quarter related to vacant land on the Big Island that was inundated by lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption; there was no such impairment in the current quarter.

"The loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to last year's loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was due to a $3,715,000 decrease in operating results in our oil and natural gas segment, a $1,108,000 decrease in land investment operating profit, a $448,000 increase in equity in losses of affiliates from the Kukio Resort Land Development Partnerships and a $249,000 decrease in contract drilling operating results. The decrease in oil and natural gas operating results was in part due to a $2,413,000 non-cash impairment of its oil and gas properties during the nine-month period, which did not occur in fiscal 2018, due to lower oil prices in 2019 than 2018. Additionally, the prior year nine- month results included a $2,250,000 gain, before taxes, primarily from the sale of the Company's principal oil property located in the Red Earth area of Alberta, Canada, and a $460,000 income tax benefit due to the enactment of changes to the U.S. federal income tax laws in December 2017; there was no such gain or income tax benefit in the current nine-month period.