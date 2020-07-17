Log in
Baron & Budd Announces $52 Million Settlement with Monsanto for Water Contamination in Washington D.C.

07/17/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Today, the national law firm of Baron & Budd, P.C. announced a $52 million settlement with Monsanto Company resolving claims that the company produced and sold toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that contaminated water sources in Washington D.C. (the District). The firm assisted in-house attorneys in representing the District.

The lawsuit alleged that Monsanto manufactured and sold PCBs for nearly 50 years even though the company knew the chemicals were deadly and toxic to the environment. PCBs are man-made chemicals that are hazardous to humans, wildlife, and the environment. PCBs do not break down, so they continue to exist in water sources and soil in areas all over the nation.

The suit sought the cost recovery for the cleanup of PCB contamination in at least 36 bodies of water in the District, including the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. Many of the District’s natural resources have been contaminated by PCBs and the settlement obtained will help with environmental cleanup.

“PCBs have contaminated waterbodies and ecosystems across America,” said Baron & Budd Shareholder Scott Summy. “This settlement will help provide relief to the District and taxpayers which have been burdened with the cost of cleaning up toxic pollution in their vital waterbodies.”

Summy worked alongside Baron & Budd Shareholders Carla Burke Pickrel and John Fiske. This settlement comes after the firm announced in June a nationwide Class settlement and the State of Washington PCB Settlement collectively for $743 million.

ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.
Baron & Budd, P.C. is among the largest and most accomplished plaintiffs’ law firms in the country. With more than 40 years of experience, Baron & Budd has the expertise and resources to handle complex litigation throughout the United States. As a law firm that takes pride in remaining at the forefront of litigation, Baron & Budd has spearheaded many significant cases for hundreds of entities and thousands of individuals. Since the firm was founded in 1977, Baron & Budd has achieved substantial national acclaim for its work on cutting-edge litigation, trying hundreds of cases to verdict and settling tens of thousands of cases in areas of litigation as diverse and significant as dangerous and highly addictive pharmaceuticals, defective medical devices, asbestos and mesothelioma, California wildfires and environmental contamination, fraudulent banking practices, e-cigarettes, motor vehicles, federal whistleblower cases, and other consumer fraud issues.


© Business Wire 2020
