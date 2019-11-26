Baron & Budd Files Suit on Behalf of Glendale Unified School District Against JUUL Labs, Inc. for Targeting Youth, Creating Public Nuisance

Today, the nationally recognized attorneys from Baron & Budd announced they have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Glendale Unified School District against JUUL Labs, Inc. for the company’s role in creating and fueling an e-cigarette epidemic that targets youth and creates a public nuisance. JUUL, the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, has put the health and safety of Glendale Unified students at risk and impeded student learning.

"JUUL designed its device and used deceptive marketing to entice and sustain an entire generation of underage consumers into nicotine addiction," said Baron & Budd shareholder, John Fiske. "We intend to hold JUUL accountable for its role in the vaping crisis that has affected our youth, our schools, and families across the country who are combating the real and life-threatening consequences of JUUL's irresponsible practices."

Student vaping incidences throughout Glendale Unified have increased significantly in recent years. Glendale Unified has already taken actions to reduce tobacco use among students – but now the district must address the new epidemic of youth vaping.

As alleged in the complaint, the vaping epidemic will continue to challenge the academic achievements of all Glendale Unified students as the district is forced to divert resources, time, and effort to combat the issue. Not only has vaping affected individual learning, it has led to a rise in student absences due to disciplinary action or sickness, which in-turn causes a reduction in district state funding. Funds typically used for classroom instruction are now being diverted for educational assemblies, prevention, and treatment for student vaping, as well as detection and enforcement of vaping. District property has also been affected as student bathrooms often cannot be utilized due to high instances of bathroom vaping.

The district anticipates the need to create and fund intervention and cessation and treatment programs as it plans for the devastating impacts of a "JUULing future.”

Glendale Unified School District v. JUUL Labs, Inc. et al

Superior Court in the State of California, County of Los Angeles.

Case No.: 19STCV42371

ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.

