Baron & Budd : and Panish Shea & Boyle File Suit on Behalf of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District to Hold JUUL Labs, Inc. Accountable for Impeding District-Wide Education

30 California school districts, serving over 1.165 million students, have filed suit as school districts are overwhelmed trying to manage the pervasive “juuling” which has increased by tenfold since 2013.

The nationally recognized attorneys from Baron & Budd and Panish Shea & Boyle LLP have filed another school district lawsuit against JUUL Labs Inc. for its role in creating an e-cigarette epidemic and resurgence in youth nicotine addiction that impedes the learning environments in schools across California. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.

To date, the firms have filed on behalf of 29 school districts against JUUL. Joining Baron & Budd and Panish Shea & Boyle in this fight against JUUL are Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis and Miles, PC; Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP; Goza & Honnold, LLC; and Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger. The coalition is working together to help school districts combat the youth vaping epidemic.

This district joins 29 other school districts that have also filed to take a stand against JUUL’s promotion of dangerous and addictive products, including:

Acalanes Union High School District

Anaheim Elementary School District

Anaheim Union High School District

Burbank Unified School District

Cajon Valley Union School District

Campbell Union High School District

Castro Valley Unified School District

Ceres Unified School District

Chico Unified School District

Compton Unified School District

Davis Joint Unified School District

Downey Unified School District

El Dorado Union High School District

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

Glendale Unified School District

King City Union School District

Los Angeles Unified School District (second largest school district in the nation)

Menifee Union School District

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District

North Monterey County Unified School District

North Valley Military Institute

Pacific Grove Unified School District

Pajaro Valley Unified School District

Poway Unified School District

Rocklin Unified School District

San Diego Unified School District (second largest district in California)

Santa Cruz City Schools

Scotts Valley Unified School District

Woodland Joint Unified School District

The lawsuits seek injunctive relief and abatement remedy to combat the e-cigarette epidemic, which has severely impacted the school districts by interfering with normal school operations. The districts are also seeking compensatory damages to provide relief from the districts’ financial losses as a result of students being absent from school, the extensive costs to orchestrate outreach and education programs regarding the risk of vaping, and deploying the enforcement restrictions – such as vape detectors, surveillance systems, and staff to monitor the school’s property in an effort to combat the e-cigarette crisis.

“As a result of the youth-targeted marketing tactics employed by JUUL, schools are having to take on unexpected expenses to try to help their students understand the dangers of e-cigarettes,” said Baron & Budd Shareholder John Fiske. “All of these districts across California are concerned about the safety of their students and the quality of their education. We think JUUL has demonstrated they are only concerned about their profits and not the greater impact their product has on our youth.”

"Like so many school districts that have been impacted by youth vaping, San Lorenzo Valley Unified can no longer carry the burden of e-cigarette use among its students on campus," said Panish Shea & Boyle LLP Partner Rahul Ravipudi. "We are ready to hold JUUL accountable for creating a vaping crisis that has reached epidemic proportions, putting the health and safety of all students and staff at risk."

Since entering the market in 2015, JUUL has dominated the e-cigarette industry and has controlled over 70% of the market. Over a million JUUL e-cigarettes were sold between 2015 and 2017. In fact, the e-cigarette category grew 97 percent to $1.96 billion between June 2017 and June 2018 alone. That growth is largely based on JUUL’s market strategy, which is to target school-age children, the lawsuit alleges.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that the 2018 spike in nicotine vaping was the largest for any substance recorded in 44 years and the number of youth e-cigarette users increased by 1.5 million between 2017 and 2018. The lawsuit alleges JUUL’s aggressive, strategic marketing and product designs not only create an addiction crisis among youth consumers, but also a broader health crisis.

