Baron & Budd is Accepting Cases for Federal Employees Who Worked During the Shutdown without Being Paid on Time as They May Be Owed Additional Money beyond the Regular Wages

Today, the national law firm of Baron
& Budd announced that it is accepting cases on behalf of federal
employees who may not have been paid all wages due to them. The recent
shutdown of the federal government has left thousands of federal
employees in difficult and unfair positions. In addition, many of those
workers were required to work knowing they would not be paid by the
regularly scheduled pay date for that work. While it is likely that the
federal government will ultimately pay them for that work when the
government re-opens, it is important for those workers to know that many
of them are due additional money because of the late payments.
Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”), the failure to pay
an employee for work performed by the regularly scheduled pay date is
considered a failure to pay, even if the employer pays the wages in full
after the scheduled pay date. This failure to pay on time is considered
a minimum wage violation for FLSA non-exempt employees (FLSA non-exempt
employees are those that are generally entitled to overtime wages and
minimum wage protections). This late-pay penalty applies to government
and private sector employees alike.
Federal Employees who were paid late are generally owed additional money
in the amount of $7.25 per hour worked for each week in which they were
not paid on time. That penalty is known as “liquidated damages.” So,
when the late regular wages are eventually paid, an employee who worked
40 hours per week is likely owed $290 for each week that the government
or private employer failed to pay the regular wages owed on time. In
addition to the minimum wage liquidated damages penalties, FLSA
non-exempt employees who worked overtime hours are due additional money
for the overtime work that was not paid on time.
This penalty provision for government employees was confirmed when FLSA
non-exempt employees from the 2013 federal government shutdown worked
but were not paid after the scheduled pay date for that work. That case
is named Donald Martin, Jr. v. the United States, and can be read here: https://ecf.cofc.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2013cv0834-160-0.
“The federal employees who worked during the shutdown are vital to our
nation’s safety and stability. It is absurd that they are not being paid
for their work. While they will almost certainly be paid for that work
later when the government shutdown ends, there is a penalty for the
government not paying them on time. Of course, the government is not
going to come forward and tell them they are owed that additional money,
so it is important that those federal workers know their rights,” said Allen
Vaught, head of the Employment Law Group at Baron & Budd.
The employment law attorneys at Baron & Budd have represented thousands
of employees throughout the United States. They are known and respected
for their results and experience in the field of employment law. If you
think that your employer might not be paying you all wages you are owed,
including tips, overtime wages, or minimum wages, please contact us at
866-238-4143 or complete
our contact form for a free and confidential case evaluation. There
is no out of pocket cost to you for a consultation to learn more about
your state or federal employment protections.
ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.
Baron & Budd, P.C. is among the largest and most accomplished
plaintiffs’ law firms in the country. With more than 35 years of
experience, Baron & Budd has the expertise and resources to handle
complex litigation throughout the United States. As a law firm that
takes pride in remaining at the forefront of litigation, Baron & Budd
has spearheaded many significant cases for hundreds of entities and
thousands of individuals. Since the firm was founded in 1977, Baron &
Budd has achieved substantial national acclaim for its work on
cutting-edge litigation, trying hundreds of cases to verdict and
settling tens of thousands of cases in areas of litigation as diverse as
dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective medical devices, asbestos and
mesothelioma, environmental contamination, fraudulent banking practices,
motor vehicles, employment law, and consumer fraud issues.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005024/en/