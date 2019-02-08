Baron and Budd Secures Summary Judgment in FLSA Lawsuit for Minimum Wage and Overtime on Behalf of Express Courier International Drivers

Today, the national law firm of Baron
& Budd announced that on Wednesday, Jan. 30, U.S. District Judge
Terry R. Means granted a summary judgment motion in favor of a group of
former Express Courier International, Inc. (Express) delivery drivers
who have filed suit alleging that Express violated the Fair Labor
Standards Act (FLSA) by miscategorizing them as independent contractors.
The Case is Hugo Lovo et al V. Express Courier International, Inc. (Case
No. 4:16-CV-853-Y).
In the suit, a group of former drivers who worked at Express’s Fort
Worth branch delivering Amazon Prime packages allege that Express
miscategorized them as independent contractors, rather than actual
employees. In the suit, the drivers state that this distinction means
they should have been paid minimum wage and overtime pay for their work
delivering packages on behalf of Amazon Prime, rather than on a
piece-rate basis only.
In determining whether or not the drivers should be classified as
employees, the court considered five points, including: the degree of
control exercised by the employer; the extent of the investments made by
the alleged employee and employer; the degree to which a worker’s profit
or loss is determined by the employer; the skill required for the job;
and the permanency of the relationship. Judge Means found that four of
the five FLSA requirements favored employee status over independent
contractor, which will allow the plaintiffs to move forward with their
claim for unpaid wages.
In the suit, the plaintiffs allege that Express did not allow drivers to
set their own schedule and instead required drivers to report for a
mandatory “check in time,” and a “check out time” for picking up
deliveries. The drivers also allege they were not allowed to manage
their responsibilities, hire subcontractors or use their preferred
equipment. In the suit, the plaintiffs cite that they were denied
time-off, pressured to accept work and delivery routes dictated by
Express, and also forced to comply with other requirements such as
uniforms, technology, and training to complete the job as required.
Additionally, while they were required to use their own vehicle and
gasoline, the drivers allege that they were also required to place an
Express corporate decal on their vehicle.
In his ruling, Judge Means found that the drivers did not have control
over their work as a separate economic entity from Express, and that
Express likely provided more significant investment than the drivers,
since the company paid for warehouses and dispatchers to ensure proper
sorting and timely delivery of the packages. Additionally, the court
found that because drivers were only required to have a valid driver’s
license and complete a background check and drug screen, they met the
qualification of employee status under the “skills and initiative”
requirement of FLSA because special skills were not required for the
job. Finally, the court found that working for Express required
“virtually every waking moment for each plaintiff,” and as a result,
ruled that the plaintiffs met the “permanency” factor of employee status.
“Many companies mislabel workers as independent contractors to avoid
overtime pay, workers’ compensation benefits, unemployment benefits,
retirement benefits, and payroll taxes,” said Baron & Budd attorney Allen
Vaught, who manages the firm’s Employment Law Group. “We are pleased
with the Court’s finding that our clients were employees as opposed to
independent contractors so we can seek the back overtime and other wages
they are owed as employees. It is important to know that, even if a
worker signs an independent contractor agreement, has their own LLC, or
even writes off expenses for taxes, they cannot waive employee status
under the FLSA and may be owed back overtime wages, minimum wages, and
other money.”
If you are a current or former delivery driver, and believe you may have
been misclassified as an independent contractor, you may be entitled to
unpaid overtime wages, minimum wages, and other money. If you believe
you have been misclassified as an independent contractor, please get in
touch with an attorney with Baron & Budd by calling 866-383-9346.
