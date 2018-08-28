Barracuda Championship : PGA TOUR player Andrew Putnam wins MetLife MatchUp fan vote, earning $750,000 for his chosen charity, College Golf Fellowship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida- The PGA TOUR and MetLife, Inc., announced that Andrew Putnam won the 2018 MetLife MatchUp fan vote and the $750,000 prize for his charity of choice, the College Golf Fellowship.

Putnam, who won his first PGA TOUR event the Barracuda Championship on August 5 - the same day that voting began for the MetLife MatchUp - kept the good vibes going by calling on a large social media network to encourage fans to vote for him and his support for the College Golf Fellowship.

'I can't thank my fans and fellow supporters of the College Golf Fellowship enough for allhat they've done,' said Putnam. 'It has been an amazing month. I not only fulfilled a dream by winning my first PGA TOUR event at the Barracuda Championship, but I was able to donate $750,000 to a charity that is very dear to me by winning the MetLife MatchUp. I look forward to the 2019 MetLife MatchUp and trying to qualify again.'

The MetLife MatchUp is a season-long competition spanning 13 select PGA TOUR events. At each of those tournaments, it pitted two players against one another in a fan vote to determine who successfully navigated a tough situation on the golf course. A player was crowned at each designated tournament, scoring $20,000 for his charity of choice while advancing to the final vote. The contest culminated with fans voting the grand prize winner and donating $750,000 to his chosen charity.

Bubba Watson won the inaugural MetLife MatchUp in 2017. Stay tuned to PGATOUR.COM/MetLife for additional details on the 2019 MetLife MatchUp program.

About MetLife MatchUp

The MetLife MatchUp is the driver of MetLife's Official Marketing Partnership with the PGA TOUR that runs through 2020. As the Official Life Insurance Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions' since 2013, MetLife added a second category in 2017 of 'Official Worksite Benefits Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.'

The 13 events in the 2018 MetLife MatchUp include: Waste Management Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Open, RBC Heritage, Valero Texas Open, Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson, Ft. Worth Invitational, FedEx St. Jude Classic, Quicken Loans National, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, John Deere Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in 39 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.About.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 27 countries (88 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.