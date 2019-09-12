Barramundi : 2019 Annual Report provided

ABOUT BARRAMUNDI

Barramundi Limited ("Barramundi" or the "Company") is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited ("Fisher Funds" or "the Manager"), a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in quality, growth companies. Barramundi listed on NZX Main Board on

26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange (with a primary focus on those outside the top 20 at the time of investment) or unlisted companies.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

The key investment objectives of Barramundi are to:

achieve a high real rate of return, comprising both income and capital growth, within risk parameters acceptable to the directors; and

provide access to a diversified portfolio of Australian quality, growth stocks through a single tax efficient investment vehicle.

INVESTMENT APPROACH

The investment philosophy of Barramundi is summarised by the following broad principles:

invest as a medium to long-term investor exiting only on the basis of a fundamental change in the original investment case;

invest in companies that have a proven track record of growing profitability; and

construct a diversified portfolio of investments, based on the 'STEEPP' investment criteria (see pages 10 and 11).

This report is dated 3 September 2019 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Barramundi Limited by Alistair Ryan, Chair, and Carmel Fisher, Director.