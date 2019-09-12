Barramundi : 2019 Annual Report provided

Annual Shareholders' Meeting Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland 10:30am
11 OCTOBER 2019
ABOUT BARRAMUNDI
Barramundi Limited ("Barramundi" or the "Company") is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited ("Fisher Funds" or "the Manager"), a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in quality, growth companies. Barramundi listed on NZX Main Board on
26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange (with a primary focus on those outside the top 20 at the time of investment) or unlisted companies.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES
The key investment objectives of Barramundi are to:
achieve a high real rate of return, comprising both income and capital growth, within risk parameters acceptable to the directors; and
provide access to a diversified portfolio of Australian quality, growth stocks through a single tax efficient investment vehicle.
INVESTMENT APPROACH
The investment philosophy of Barramundi is summarised by the following broad principles:
invest as a medium to long-term investor exiting only on the basis of a fundamental change in the original investment case;
invest in companies that have a proven track record of growing profitability; and
construct a diversified portfolio of investments, based on the 'STEEPP' investment criteria (see pages 10 and 11).
This report is dated 3 September 2019 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Barramundi Limited by Alistair Ryan, Chair, and Carmel Fisher, Director.
|
3
2019 Report Annual Limited Barramundi|
Alistair Ryan, Chair
Carmel Fisher, Director
|
4
2019 Report Annual Limited Barramundi|
AT A GLANCE
For the 12 months ended 30 June 2019
Net profit
Gross performance return Total shareholder return
Adjusted NAV return
$7.4M +10.0% +15.5%
+5.6%
As at 30 June 2019
Share price
NAV per share
$0.63 $0.69
DIVIDENDS PAID
Dividends paid during the year ended 30 June 2019 (cents per share)
Total for the year ended 30 June 2019 5.38 cents per share (2018: 5.32 cps)
1.40
1.42
1.25
1.31
28 September
21 December
28 March
27 June
2018
2018
2019
2019
LARGEST INVESTMENTS
As at 30 June 2019
Commonwealth
SEEK
CSL Limited
Carsales.com
Bank
Xero
7%
7%
7%
6%
5%
These are the largest five percentage holdings in the Barramundi portfolio. The full Barramundi portfolio and percentage holding data as at 30 June 2019 can be found on page 17.
|
5
2019 Report Annual Limited Barramundi|
SECTOR SPLIT
As at 30 June 2019
Financials
21%
Healthcare
20%
Information Technology
19%
Communication Services
12%
Industrials
11%
Consumer Discretionary
10%
Materials
2%
Real Estate
2%
The Barramundi portfolio also holds some cash
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:36:02 UTC