Barramundi : Australian sharemarket volatility impacts BRM 6mth result (BRM - Appendix 1)

02/24/2019 | 11:32pm EST

Barramundi Limited (BRM)

Results for announcement to the market

Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2018

Previous Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2017

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue/ (loss) from ordinary activities

($NZ 10,425)

(174.6%)

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holder

($NZ 12,205)

(196.4%)

Net profit (loss) attributable to security holders

($NZ 12,205)

(196.4%)

Dividend

Amount per security

Imputed amount per security

Barramundi will pay a partially imputed quarterly dividend in line with its distribution policy.

$NZ 1.25 cps

$NZ 0.001524

Record Date

14 March 2019

Dividend Payment Date

28 March 2019

Comments:

The interim financial statements attached to this report have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy of the independent review report applicable to the interim financial statements is attached to this announcement.

Net asset value per share 31 December 2018 $0.5989 (2017: $0.69)

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:31:08 UTC
