Barramundi : Australian sharemarket volatility impacts BRM 6mth result (BRM - Appendix 1)

|
Barramundi Limited (BRM)
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
Reporting Period
|
6 months to 31 December 2018
|
Previous Reporting Period
|
6 months to 31 December 2017
|
Amount (000s)
|
Percentage change
|
Revenue/ (loss) from ordinary activities
|
($NZ 10,425)
|
(174.6%)
|
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holder
|
($NZ 12,205)
|
(196.4%)
|
Net profit (loss) attributable to security holders
|
($NZ 12,205)
|
(196.4%)
|
Dividend
|
Amount per security
|
Imputed amount per security
|
Barramundi will pay a partially imputed quarterly dividend in line with its distribution policy.
|
$NZ 1.25 cps
|
$NZ 0.001524
|
Record Date
|
14 March 2019
|
Dividend Payment Date
|
28 March 2019
|
Comments:
|
The interim financial statements attached to this report have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy of the independent review report applicable to the interim financial statements is attached to this announcement.
Net asset value per share 31 December 2018 $0.5989 (2017: $0.69)
Disclaimer
Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:31:08 UTC