Barramundi : BRM Announcement of Warrant exercise price (BRMWE)

13 September 2019
Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (BRMWE) - Barramundi Limited
Barramundi Limited wishes to advise all Barramundi Warrant Holders (BRMWE) that the final exercise price of the Barramundi warrants is $0.59.
Further details regarding the Barramundi warrants, which have an exercise date of 25 October 2019 will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders later in September.
