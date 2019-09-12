Log in
Barramundi : BRM Announcement of Warrant exercise price (BRMWE)

09/12/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740, New Zealand

13 September 2019

Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (BRMWE) - Barramundi Limited

Barramundi Limited wishes to advise all Barramundi Warrant Holders (BRMWE) that the final exercise price of the Barramundi warrants is $0.59.

Further details regarding the Barramundi warrants, which have an exercise date of 25 October 2019 will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders later in September.

/Ends

Wayne Burns

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:36:02 UTC
