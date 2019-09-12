Barramundi : BRM Announcement of Warrant exercise price (BRMWE)

Barramundi Limited

13 September 2019

Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (BRMWE) - Barramundi Limited

Barramundi Limited wishes to advise all Barramundi Warrant Holders (BRMWE) that the final exercise price of the Barramundi warrants is $0.59.

Further details regarding the Barramundi warrants, which have an exercise date of 25 October 2019 will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders later in September.

