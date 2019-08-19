Barramundi : BRM - August 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

The ASX 200 Index started the second half of 2019 calendar year on a positive note, returning +2.9% in A$ over the July month. However, it's worth noting that at the time of putting this monthly update together higher levels of volatility have returned to the Australian and global markets in August.

Consumer Staples (+9.8%) led the gains at a sector level, buoyed by a strong performance from supermarket heavyweight Woolworths (+7.2%). Healthcare (+5.9%), Information Technology (+5.0%) and the Consumer Discretionary (+4.9%) sectors also contributed strongly to the overall return. All sectors finished the month in the green.

Reflecting an environment of slower economic growth, and following a 0.25% cut in June, the RBA cut its benchmark interest rate by a further 0.25% in July. This took the cash rate target to 1.0%, a new record low. In sympathy with the moves in global interest rates, the Australian 10yr government bond rate continued to fall as well, closing the month with a 1.2% yield, also a new all-time low.

On the one hand this is reflective of a slower growth environment (globally and in Australia). On the other hand, lower interest rates help stabilise house prices in Australia and it is also helpful for consumer spending more generally. The re-election of the Coalition government in May also seems likely to be business friendly. The government has already passed a large tax cut package through parliament which should help with growth in the medium term.

Entering the August reporting season we look forward to catching up with the management teams of our portfolio companies and to see how they are faring in this environment.

Portfolio News

Barramundi had a gross performance return of +4.5% in July, while the benchmark returned +3.0%. The adjusted NAV return was +4.3%.

July is typically a quiet month on the news front as many of our companies are in a news blackout ahead of the August reporting season.