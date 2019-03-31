Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (BRM - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Andy Coupe))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(1) and 298(1), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Barramundi Limited

1-Apr-19

21-Dec-18

Richard Andrew Coupe

Barramundi Limited

n/a

Director

Ordinary shares

Registered holder and beneficial owner.

54,495 ordinary shares

55,685 ordinary shares

Richard Andrew Coupe

Richard Andrew Coupe

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable) Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

One

28-Mar-19

1,190 shares issued under terms Barramundi Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

None

$681.04 (1,190 shares @ $0.5723 DRP price)

One

Not during closed period

n/a

n/a

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Warrants

$132.98 (13,298 warrants @ $0.01 warrant price)

Cash settled

25-Oct-19

25-Oct-19

$0.64 less dividends declared

n/a

Richard Andrew Coupe

n/a

1-Apr-19

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:57pFORTESCUE METALS : keeps it local to benefit community
PU
11:53pSHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony
AQ
11:47pDENTSU : Corporate Governance Report
PU
11:47pCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice
PU
11:47pDEXUS PROPERTY : Settlement of acquisition of remaining interest in MLC Centre, Sydney
PU
11:37pPATRYS : Presentation at AACR Conference
PU
11:35pALTA MESA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR
GL
11:32pOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Establishes " Environmental Challenge 2030/2050"
PU
11:26pCHINA SUCCESS FINANCE : Announces 2018 Annual Results
AQ
11:24pGROWPACKER INC. : Launches Strategic Cannabis Investment Accelerator
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
3SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : Change of Directors Interest Notice
4ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About