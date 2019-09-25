Barramundi : BRM - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019

26 September 2019
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer:
NZX ticker code:
Class of financial product and ISIN:
Currency
Section 2: Capital change details
Number of ordinary shares issued:
Issue Price:
Nature of payment:
Amount paid up:
Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:
Principal terms:
Reason for the issue:
Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:
Treasury stock:
Specific authority for the issue:
Terms or details of the issue:
Date of issue:
Barramundi Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7074
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502, Takapuna,
Auckland 0740
Barramundi Limited
BRM
Ordinary shares - NZBRME0001S2
NZD
1,385,970
$0.6073
Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
173,210 shares are issued from treasury stock and
1,212,760 by way of new shares issued.
Fully paid
0.7997%
Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.
Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
173,317,043 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of 10,000)
Not applicable
Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 4.8.1
26 September 2019