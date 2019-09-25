Log in
Barramundi : BRM - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019

09/25/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

26 September 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer:

NZX ticker code:

Class of financial product and ISIN:

Currency

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of ordinary shares issued:

Issue Price:

Nature of payment:

Amount paid up:

Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

Principal terms:

Reason for the issue:

Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:

Treasury stock:

Specific authority for the issue:

Terms or details of the issue:

Date of issue:

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna,

Auckland 0740

Barramundi Limited

BRM

Ordinary shares - NZBRME0001S2

NZD

1,385,970

$0.6073

Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

173,210 shares are issued from treasury stock and

1,212,760 by way of new shares issued.

Fully paid

0.7997%

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

173,317,043 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of 10,000)

Not applicable

Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 4.8.1

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

26 September 2019

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorized to make

this announcement:

Wayne Burns

Contact person for this announcement:

Wayne Burns

Contact phone number:

09 4840352

Contact email address:

enquire@barramundi.co.nz

Date of release through MAP:

26 September 2019

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 00:52:00 UTC
