Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 17/10/18 - $0.6750

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:23am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 17/10/18 - $0.6750

Date

17/10/2018

10/10/2018

BRM NAV

$0.6750

$0.6908

Share price close

$0.64

$0.64

Discount

5%

7%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 79,580 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 17 October 2018 are approximately as follows:

Carsales.com 7%

SEEK 7%

CSL Limited 7%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

Link Administration Holdings 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aSOUTH KOREAN FIRMS TO STAY IN IRAN DESPITE US SANCTIONS : Envoy
AQ
05:19aSTARHUB : pursuing network sharing to cut costs
AQ
05:18aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018
PU
05:16aVOLVO : EU lawmakers to back 35 percent CO2 cut for trucks by 2030 - sources
RE
05:13aSEGA SAMMY : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities Analysts Association of Japan
PU
05:13aSHIONOGI : to Announce Corporate Personnel Reassignment
PU
05:11aExxon Mobil looks to sign LNG supply deal with Zhejiang Energy - executive
RE
05:07aKRATON CORPORATION : Declares Force Majeure on Selected Products as a Result of Hurricane Michael
PR
05:03aRAWSON OIL AND GAS : Notice of intention to delist
PU
04:58aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.