Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 17/4/20 - $0.6002

BRM NAV as at 17/4/20 - $0.6002
|
Date
|
17/4/2020
|
15/4/2020
|
|
|
|
BRM NAV
|
$0.6002
|
$0.5969
|
|
|
|
Share price close
|
$0.62
|
$0.62
|
|
|
|
(Premium)
|
(3%)
|
(4%)
|
|
|
The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.
The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil.
The five largest portfolio holdings at 17 April 2020 are approximately as follows:
|
CSL
|
9%
|
Carsales.com
|
7%
|
Seek
|
7%
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
7%
|
Xero
|
6%
BACKGROUND
Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.
