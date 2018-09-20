Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 19/9/18 - $0.7110

Barramundi Limited

BRM NAV as at 19/9/18 - $0.7110

Date 19/9/2018 12/9/2018 BRM NAV $0.7110 $0.7132 Share price close $0.63 $0.64 Discount 11% 10%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 195,191 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 19 September 2018 are approximately as follows:

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 7%

CSL Limited 7%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

Ooh!Media Limited 4%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

