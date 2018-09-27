Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 26/9/18 - $0.7112

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:26am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 26/9/18 - $0.7112

Date

26/9/2018

19/9/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7112

$0.7110

Share price close

$0.64

$0.63

Discount

10%

11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 195,191 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 26 September 2018 are approximately as follows:

SEEK 7%

CSL Limited 7%

Carsales.com 7%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

Link Administration Holdings 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/26APPLE : Paytm said to be testing facial ID for mobile wallet
AQ
09/26ATMOS ENERGY : donates to East Lubbock career-training program
AQ
09/26Share Registry Services Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2018 to 2025
AQ
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Downsizer finds her new home at Tailor’s Walk
PU
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Healthy lifestyle on offer at Tailor’s Walk
PU
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Street-food lane retailers sought at Eastern Creek Quarter
PU
09/26INPEX : Formulates INPEX Group Health Statement(PDF 81KB)
PU
09/26YAMAHA : Launches the I'm a HERO Program in Colombia―A program to encourage children's musical aspirations and dreams
PU
09/26ARAMARK : Lebanon prison contractor not guilty of sexual battery with inmate
AQ
09/26INTER PARTNER ASSISTANCE HONG KONG LTD. : Forms a Partnership With The CareVoice To Provide Fully Digital Health Journeys and Integrated Healthcare Solutions to the Hong Kong Health Insurance Market
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
2MSCI INC : MSCI : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : UK car output falls 13 percent in August
4'No-deal' Brexit could cost food retail industry 9.3 billion pounds - Barclays study
5CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.