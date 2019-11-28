Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 27/11/19 - $0.7347

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 27/11/19 - $0.7347

Date 27/11/2019 20/11/2019 BRM NAV $0.7347 $0.7273 Share price close $0.70 $0.69 Discount 5% 5%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 944,889 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 27 November 2019 are approximately as follows:

CSL 7% Seek 7% Carsales.com 7% Xero 5% Commonwealth Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352