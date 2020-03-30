Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 27/3/20 - $0.5107

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:58am EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 27/3/20 - $0.5107

Date

27/3/2020

25/3/2020

BRM NAV

$0.5107

$0.5074

Share price close

$0.50

$0.48

Discount

2%

5%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 27 March 2020 are approximately as follows:

CSL

8%

Commonwealth Bank

7%

Carsales.com

7%

Seek

6%

Xero

6%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 04:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aCOIMA RES S P A : Business update following the COVID-19 outbreak
PU
01:43aSCOR : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SCOR SE
PU
01:43aABB : Withdraws 2020 View As It Expects 1Q Revenue Decline Amid Coronavirus
DJ
01:38aSHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES : A Letter to Our Overseas Colleagues and Their Families
PU
01:38aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavirus Measures Hit
DJ
01:37aNOVARTIS : South Korea to pay 9.1 trillion won cash to families, draw up $5.8 billion extra budget
RE
01:36aRINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S : Share buy-back programme - week 13
AQ
01:35aAerkomm Inc. Announces Appointments to Board and Management Team
AN
01:35aNORTHERN DATA : Corona / covid-19 pandemic leading to massive uptick in demand for computing capacity
EQ
01:31aABB : warns on profit after being hit by coronavirus and low oil prices
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2CRUDE OIL : Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB rec..
4RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Provides Update on the Impact of COVID-19 on Business Operations and Clinical Progra..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group