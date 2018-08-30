Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 29/8/18 - $0.7450

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 29/8/18 - $0.7450

Date

29/8/2018

22/8/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7450

$0.7357

Share price close

$0.64

$0.64

Discount

14%

13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 78,191 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 29 August 2018 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

Brambles 5%

National Australia Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 05:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aTELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Implementation of 6% service tax
PU
08:02aTELSTRA : TPG Telecom to merge with Vodafone Australia
AQ
08:02aFINNAIR OYJ : Danish Air Transport becomes Norra's majority shareholder
AQ
08:02aIP : Genomics plc - Raises £25m in Series B round to advance its use of human genetics and data science in drug discovery
PU
08:01aHYUNDAI MOTOR : to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia amid erratic sales recovery
AQ
08:01aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes its interim report for the period 1 April to 30 June 2018
AQ
08:01aVICORE PHARMA : Carl-Johan Dalsgaard Appointed New CEO of Vicore Pharma
AQ
08:01aASTRAZENECA : EC approves Bydureon BCise device for T2 diabetes
AQ
08:01aIRISH CONTINENTAL : Half-year report
AQ
08:01aNEUROSEARCH A/S : – H1 report 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
3PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit
5Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.