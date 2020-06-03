Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 3/6/20 - $0.6888

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 3/6/20 - $0.6888

Date

3/6/2020

31/5/2020

BRM NAV

$0.6888

$0.6664

Share price close

$0.71

$0.68

(Premium)

(3%)

(2%)

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 3 June 2020 are approximately as follows:

Carsales.com

7%

Seek

7%

CSL

7%

Commonwealth Bank

7%

Xero

6%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 03:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aLECLANCHÉ : draws down a second tranche of CHF 720,000 from the Convertible Loan Facility of up to CHF 39 Million with Yorkville Advisors
EQ
01:05aENCAVIS AG :
EQ
01:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Global LED Market 2020-2024 | Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aFerring and Igenomix Collaborate to Advance Care in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health
BU
01:00aROCHE : Elecsys IL-6 test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorisation to help in identifying patients at high risk of severe inflammatory response
AQ
01:00aObsEva Announces Publication of Data Showing Efficacy of Linzagolix in a Potential New Indication for Treatment of Adenomyosis
AQ
01:00aSanthera Receives Financing Commitment of up to CHF 20 Million from Fund Managed by Highbridge Capital Management
GL
01:00aFilgotinib demonstrates durable efficacy and consistent safety profile at 52 weeks in finch 1 and 3 studies in rheumatoid arthritis
GL
12:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe
RE
12:41aPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Group delivers solid performance in Q1 FY20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group