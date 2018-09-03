Log in
Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 31/8/18 - $0.7446

09/03/2018 | 05:32am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 31/8/18 - $0.7446

Date

31/8/2018

29/8/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7446

$0.7450

Share price close

$0.64

$0.64

Discount

14%

14%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 78,191 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 August 2018 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

Brambles 5%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 03:31:04 UTC
