Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 5/9/18 - $0.7387

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 5/9/18 - $0.7387

Date

5/9/2018

31/8/2018

BRM NAV

$0.7387

$0.7446

Share price close

$0.65

$0.64

Discount

12%

14%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 111,286 shares (acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 5 September 2018 are approximately as follows:

CSL Limited 7%

SEEK 7%

Carsales.com 6%

Brambles 5%

Commonwealth Bank 5%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Barramundi Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07aCARLSBERG : launches ground-breaking innovations to reduce plastic waste
PU
08:07aVOLGA GAS : Production report for august 2018
PU
08:07aSARAS : Press release disseminated upon the request and on behalf of Massimo Moratti S.a.p.A. di Massimo Moratti and MOBRO S.p.A. offer result
PU
08:07aELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice Concerning Capital Increase in a Subsidiary
PU
08:07aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Evaluates Potential Offer to Acquire Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. in an All-Stock Transaction
PU
08:07aABS CBN : News Channel (ANC) brings billionaire investor Kevin O’ Leary to Manila
PU
08:07aINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : MULTIFEED Expands JPNAP Osaka Service to NTTDATA Dojima Building【 MULTIFEED CO.】
PU
08:07aICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – August 2018
PU
08:07aASTRAZENECA : Board Appointments
PU
08:07aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : reports strong passenger growth and high load factors in August
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
3FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
5HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.