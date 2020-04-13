Log in
Barramundi : BRM NAV as at 9/4/20 - $0.5790

04/13/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

BRM NAV as at 9/4/20 - $0.5790

Date

9/4/2020

8/4/2020

BRM NAV

$0.5790

$0.5529

Share price close

$0.57

$0.55

Discount

2%

1%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Barramundi buyback programme) - currently nil.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 9 April 2020 are approximately as follows:

CSL

9%

Carsales.com

7%

Commonwealth Bank

7%

Seek

7%

Xero

6%

BACKGROUND

Barramundi is a listed investment company that invests in growing Australian companies. The Barramundi portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Barramundi is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Barramundi listed on the NZX Main Board on 26 October 2006 and may invest in companies that are listed on an Australian stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Barramundi Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 03:22:03 UTC
