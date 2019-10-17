Barramundi : BRM - Notice of acquisition of Securities 17 October 2019

Barramundi Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7074
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502
Takapuna, Auckland
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 3.13.1
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 17 October 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:
c)
Class of Security and ISIN:
Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2
d)
Number of Securities acquired:
44,281
e)
Acquisition Price:
$0.6368
f)
Payment Type:
Cash payment
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Barramundi Ltd
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue
0.0256%
Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018
Director Resolution
Not applicable
172,697,152
(Excl. treasury stock of 629,891)
Hold as Treasury Stock
17 October 2019
BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities
