Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM - Notice of acquisition of Securities 17 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 17 October 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

44,281

e)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6368

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Ltd

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0256%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

172,697,152

(Excl. treasury stock of 629,891)

Hold as Treasury Stock

17 October 2019

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : CICC Upgrades Wealth Management Strategy and Officially Launches "CICC Wealth Management" Brand
PR
12:06aPG&E : executives to appear before California regulatory board
AQ
12:04aFAR EAST GLOBAL : Update on Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to COLI Works
PU
12:04aCHINA TOWER : Unaudited Key Performance Indicators for the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
12:04aTEMPUS : Resignation of Executive Director, Vice-chairman, Member of Remuneration Committee and Executive Committee and Change of Authorised Representative and Update on the Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director
PU
12:04aFAR EAST GLOBAL : Unaudited Financial Performance and Operating Information for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
12:02aROCKWEALTH RESOURCES : Announces Realgold's Results from Drill and Surface Trench Program at Uluktau and Alai-Karabiy Gold Project
AQ
12:01aChina Sept aluminium output falls as smelter shutdowns weigh
RE
12:01aGlobal Ceramic Tableware Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Home Renovation and Modular Kitchen Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ well prepared for Brexit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group