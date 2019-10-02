|
Barramundi : BRM - Notice of acquisition of Securities - 2 October 2019
10/02/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
Barramundi Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7074
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502
Takapuna, Auckland
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 3.13.1
BARRAMUNDI LIMITED
This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 2 October 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:
|
c)
|
Class of Security and ISIN:
|
Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2
|
d)
|
Number of Securities acquired:
|
60,000
|
e)
|
Acquisition Price:
|
$0.6300
|
f)
|
Payment Type:
|
Cash payment
-
Not applicable
-
Principal terms:
-
Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
-
Reason for acquisition:
-
Specific authority:
-
Any terms of the acquisition:
-
Total number of Securities after acquisition:
-
Intentions for Securities acquired:
-
Date of acquisition:
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Barramundi Ltd
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue
0.0347%
Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018
Director Resolution
Not applicable
173,133,543
(Excl. treasury stock of 193,500)
Hold as Treasury Stock
2 October 2019
BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities
Disclaimer
Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:43:02 UTC
|
|
|
|
|