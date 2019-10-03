Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barramundi : BRM - Notice of acquisition of Securities 3 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Barramundi Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

BARRAMUNDI LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Barramundi Limited that have been acquired on market by Barramundi Limited on 3 October 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZBRME0001S2

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

5,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$0.6300

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Barramundi Ltd

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0029%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

173,128,543

(Excl. treasury stock of 198,500)

Hold as Treasury Stock

3 October 2019

BRM - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Barramundi Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 23:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:54p2U 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds 2U (TWOU) Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
07:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors
BU
07:52pELDERS : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
07:50pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Altria Group, Inc. Investors
BU
07:49pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Authier Definitive Feasibility Study & Permitting Update
AQ
07:47pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Investors
BU
07:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Covetrus, Inc. Investors
BU
07:45pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : to Supply Cannabis to Province of British Columbia
AQ
07:45pFlavocure Biotech Announces Orphan Designation Granted by FDA for Caflanone (FBL-03G) in Pancreatic Cancer
NE
07:44pBETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) International Betting Giant signs BET as Global Partner
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
4Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : quarterly sales miss estimates amid fierce competition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group